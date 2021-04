A Bike Tour near Bangkok

This is the island of Khung Bang Krachao. The New York Times called it “the Green Lungs of Bangkok .” It's about 20 minutes from downtown on the sky train (45 minutes in a cab) and it's a wild, lush, floating island in a curve of the Chao Phraya River. You can stay at a place called The Bangkok Tree House for approximately $130 per night and book a bike tour with local expat Paul Mueller. The bike tour is $30/3 hours and is exceptional.