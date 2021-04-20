Bangkok in Photos
Bangkok Yai, Bangkok, จังหวัด กรุงเทพมหานคร 10600, Thailand
24 Hours in the City of Angels: Bangkok, ThailandLet’s be honest: Bangkok, Thailand has kind of a bad rep. And given what most travelers choose to do in Krung Thep--the “City of Angels”--it’s easy to see why. When the itinerary for a day in Bangkok (the average timeframe vacationers give to Thailand’s capitol) consists of a jet-lagged afternoon touring the Grand Palace and a night of drinking on Khao San Road, it’s small wonder that the city seems like a “crowded” and “dirty” tourist trap. Having read these sorts of negative reviews of Bangkok, Justin and I were braced for the worst when we decided to spend a great deal longer than 24 hours in the city this past April. We knew it would be blisteringly hot (which it was...oh...it was), but we certainly didn’t expect the beauty of the Chao Phraya River at sunset; or the flavors to be found at local street-food-mecca, Tha Din Daeng Road; or even the quirky delights of the city’s cinemas and shopping malls. In short, we found that it’s not difficult to have a wonderful experience in this diverse and dynamic city (even if you do only have a single day)...you’ve just got to know where to look! With that in mind, we’ve come up with a one-day itinerary for a non-cliched Bangkok experience: Uncontained Life’s pick of the city’s best sights, as well as some things to see and do that will take you beyond the tourist hot spots. Read more at: http://uncontainedlife.com/what-can-you-do-with-24-hours-in-bangkok-a-non-cliched-guide-to-thailands-city-of-angels/
More Recommendations
about 4 years ago
Thailand Travel Tips - Massage
When you think of Thai massage two images are generally conjured up. One is a serene place with candles light, bamboo all around, where a deep massage relaxes the body. The second is much seedier, a place where a lady will take you into a booth, rub you down a little bit, then offer some kind of sexual favour for extra money. In Thailand, both of these services are offered, and it can be difficult to tell for sure what might be on offer at any one particular massage location. In some places, it's very obvious, it can often be read on the signs outside. If a place is offering "testicular massage" chances are it's the seedier choice. If it's unclear about what they offer, other than simply telling you "massage", and the girls are scantily clad, it's also likely a seedier massage place. Then there are the places in between, they're kind of seedy looking, but it seems like they offer regular services. Your first sign at that point is how well you can see into the establishment. If you see the massage chairs and other people getting massages inside, you're probably OK. These middle ground places do however sometimes offer both legitimate and seedy services. In that case enjoy your massage, and maybe the experience as well. If you're worried about accidentally getting involved with a seedy place you can always play it safe. There are several spas in Thailand that give you the full serene experience, candles, calm music, all that relaxing stuff. These places look very fancy and are often more expensive than the local street massage place. A good place to be really sure, if you're worried, is to go to a reputable hotel. Hotels and resorts in Thailand often offer spa (including massage) treatments. You'll pay a lot more for them, but it's likely that there will be nothing seedy about these places.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Big Foot
My view of the Reclining Buddha in the 2 seconds I had to shoot it!
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Climb
Climbing this temple on the banks of the river. Not too hard, just don't look down. The stairs are so steep, just one wrong step and your next stop is the bottom floor.
almost 7 years ago
College Day
One of the biggest events at St. Gabriel's College in Bangkok is College Day. All of the individual grades have designated team colors and names. They compete to see who has the most school spirit, and who has created the most impressive artistic and architecturally stunning set for their individual section in the football stands. It is typical of Thailand, completely random and chaotic, but somehow seems to function for a single purpose. I took this photo of one of my 1200 students. He was tired and hot, and decided to make himself look busy by turning on the bubble machine for my second graders.
almost 7 years ago
Happiness
My student, Gunn, at a school gathering.
almost 7 years ago
Dog circus
Dog circus in Bangkok
almost 7 years ago
Bangkok
Buddhas in Bangkok
almost 7 years ago
River Taxi
In taxi to the Grand Palace.
almost 7 years ago
Nicky's balcony
Bangkok 2011
almost 7 years ago
Temple
As I was looking around a bunch of school kids boys and girls not older than 11 were approaching the temple. They were kids being kids having fun and being a bit loud, but as soon as they entered the temple they all went silent took an incense as an offering and prayed together. It was peaceful, and beautiful to see...
almost 7 years ago
Offering Alms to the Monks at the morning market
Early in the morning in the markets you will see people giving alms to the monks. They wait with offerings for the monks to come around. Typically, it seems that they put their offering in the bowl and then pray at the monks feet.
almost 7 years ago
Bangkok Skyline
Sunset in Bangkok viewed from Anantara Sathorn Hotel. Not bad, eh?
almost 7 years ago
Make a Splash at Songkran
Thai New Year takes place in April, one of the hottest, driest times of the year in Southeast Asia. It comes as no surprise then, that the time-honored tradition of making water offerings to elders and cleansing monasteries and Buddha images has evolved into a raucous and joyful water-splashing extravaganza. Strangers and friends alike douse each other in the streets in celebration. In the evening, the wet-and-wild atmosphere gives way to a carnival environment with live music, food vendors, and dancing.