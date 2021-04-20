Delicious pie and biscuits in a charming spot

Lucky for me, I used to work with the owner of Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits. So visiting this charming Logan Square hot spot is an extra special treat as I get to chat with him and try out some new things they're working on if I just so happen to show up on a day when they're testing recipes. But that's the vibe here--super laid-back and friendly. Pop in on a Monday and you'll find many moms with their small tots sharing pie and twenty-somethings with their laptops out working. The large outdoor garden with picnic tables (mini ones for kids too!) is a perfect spot for a casual business meeting or a place to catch-up with friends.



Now, on to the food... everything here is utterly delicious and that's the truth. Each time I visit, I'm excited to see new items added to the menu. Try the warm biscuit with jam and flavored butters or get a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, which it truly a gourmet and upscale version of the traditional treat. The pie changes weekly with one chocolate, one cream and one fruit...and all are delicious. My favorites include honey pie with lavender sea salt and pumpkin pie. For $5 a slice, it's worth every bite. The coffee is delicious and there's a tap at the counter for iced coffee. If you're more into savory items, there are individual pot pies and a variety of other items on the biscuit menu with different meats and veggies and herbs (from the local farmer's markets and their own herb garden).



This is a spot you won't want to miss.