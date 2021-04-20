Banff Gondola 100 Mountain Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1B2, Canada

Banff from Above This is another fun adventure that's not strenuous in Banff. Take a gondola up Mt. Sulphur. That building in the photo is where the gondola comes in. Then you can walk along a boardwalk up to the summit, from where you have panoramic views of the peaks and a view down at the town of Banff and the Bow River. There's an old weather station at the summit that's been preserved as it was back in the day. We also saw a hoary marmot. After you take the gondola back down, you can go for a soak in the pool fed by hot springs just down the road. I dare you to rent one of the old-timey bathing suits. Oh, and I recommend you bring your own towel. The ones you pay for at the pool are tiny.