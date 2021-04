Ski in Banff

Scenic Banff in Alberta Canada is famous for its world-class ski resorts nestled in stunning Rocky Mountains. Here, you can find some of the best powder, beautiful ski-in/ski-out hotels, breathtaking landscapes and fantastic dining options.The hardest part is choosing which resort to go to! My top picks are Sunshine Village and Lake Louise, or Norquay if you also want to tube down the hill!