Banff Banff, AB, Canada

Float the Bow River In Banff, there are lots of ways to feel like you're being a rugged outdoorsperson without actually having to be rugged. Floating the Bow River was my favorite of these. The water is clear, you're surrounded by snowy peaks, and you don't have to do any work. The river carries you gently along, no rapids, no big rocks. My five-year-old son was perfectly fine on it. But it wasn't boring. We saw hoodoo rock formations and endangered harlequin ducks, and the guide let the kids on the boat try to use the oars, which was amusing. But mostly it's about feeling the rhythm of the river and taking in the scenery. We did the trip that lasts about an hour; I could've cruised like that for days. The outfitter is Rocky Mountain Raft Tours: http://www.banffrafttours.com/