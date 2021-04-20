Banana Beach Resort

SHRIMP FESTIVAL ON THE ISLAND OF AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE

OPENING WEEK OF LOBSTER SEASON IN JUNE USUALLY AROUND THE 15TH. IS A WHOLE WEEK OF ISLAND FUN, MUSIC, FOOD,, AND LOTS OF HAPPY LOCALS, AND TOURISTS...YOU CAN GET FRESH LOBSTER ANY WAY THAT YOU WANT IT, THIS HAS BECOME ALMOST A YEARLY EVENT FOR US..NOT TO BE MISSED. YOU CAN EVEN GO OUT SNORKELING FOR THE DAY AND THE GUIDES WILL COOK YOUR CATCH ON THE BEACH, AND YOU HAVE YOUR OWN, BEACH BAR B QUE !!!

AMBERGRIS CAYE IS A WONDERFUL , RELAXING ISLAND. GREAT HOTELS, WE LIKE BANANA BEACH ON THE SOUTH END OF TOWN, FIRST CLASS RESTAURANTS AND NUMEROUS LOCAL BARS, WITH ALL FRESH INGREDIANTS..HAVE FUN