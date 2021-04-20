Banana Beach Resort
Black Coral St
Swim Among the Rainbow of Tropical Fish in the Most Amazing Water on Earth.Belize by far as the most amazingly crystal clear blue water and breathtaking aquatic life in the most swim-able stretch of ocean I have ever encountered. Home to the second largest barrier reef in the world, it is no wonder that scuba divers and National Geographic explorers alike flock from all corners of the globe to suit up and dive deep into the prestige waters of the Caribbean sea. I've been to Belize 3 times now and each time I have ventured out on a privately owned sail or speed boat to do some snorkeling out and around the reef(s) and near Blue Hole. The marine life you will encounter and literally swim side by side with is unmatched to any snorkeling trip I have ever done throughout the entire Caribbean. Eels, sea turtles, hammer head sharks, nurse sharks, and every type of colorful beautiful fish you can imagine were all right there swimming along side me as I floated through the water. As someone who's usually pretty aware and rarely ever loses track of time, I honestly felt for the first time in my life that time stood still. So fun, a must do in Belize.
SHRIMP FESTIVAL ON THE ISLAND OF AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE
OPENING WEEK OF LOBSTER SEASON IN JUNE USUALLY AROUND THE 15TH. IS A WHOLE WEEK OF ISLAND FUN, MUSIC, FOOD,, AND LOTS OF HAPPY LOCALS, AND TOURISTS...YOU CAN GET FRESH LOBSTER ANY WAY THAT YOU WANT IT, THIS HAS BECOME ALMOST A YEARLY EVENT FOR US..NOT TO BE MISSED. YOU CAN EVEN GO OUT SNORKELING FOR THE DAY AND THE GUIDES WILL COOK YOUR CATCH ON THE BEACH, AND YOU HAVE YOUR OWN, BEACH BAR B QUE !!!
AMBERGRIS CAYE IS A WONDERFUL , RELAXING ISLAND. GREAT HOTELS, WE LIKE BANANA BEACH ON THE SOUTH END OF TOWN, FIRST CLASS RESTAURANTS AND NUMEROUS LOCAL BARS, WITH ALL FRESH INGREDIANTS..HAVE FUN
