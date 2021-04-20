Bambuza Vietnam Bistro
3682 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
| +1 503-206-6330
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm
Fast and FreshIf you decide to do a little streetcar ride down to the south waterfront district, beside taking a ride on the tram, Bambuza is a great reason to hop off and grab a bite at this Vietnam bistro. This is Portland's newest neighborhood and Bambuza is fitting right in with fresh, authentic Vietnamese cuisine.
Start with the fresh salad rolls and a bowl of Pho. The house specials, like the drunken crispy chicken, are guaranteed to satisfy the most discerning palates. The big bowl presentation makes many dishes as visually appealing as well as flavorful. The Banh Mi is a quick grab and go if you want to wander down by the river and picnic. Bambuza delivers great variety and value in this newest corner of PDX.