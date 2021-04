Bamboo Beach Restaurant Lot 85, Kampung Penarak, 07000, Langkawi, Kedah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Local Fish Knowing my meal came from the floating fish farm visible from the patio gave a whole new meaning to "local fish." Any seafood dish comes recommended (the whole fish and tom yam especially), as well as the fresh fruit juices. A cool breeze and ocean view make the place especially comfortable on a hot night.