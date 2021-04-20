Bamboo Bar & Restaurant Cúc Phương, Nho Quan, Ninh Bình, Vietnam

Bamboo Bar & Restaurant, Van Lam, Ninh Binh Province, Vietnam. We found this little joint after an incredible day exploring the Ninh Binh countryside. We set out before down on a boat ride through the massive karst giants in Cuc Phuong national park, chased mountain goats through the craggy hills, and motored through the swampy backcountry on a scooter barely built for two.



By noon we were ready for a bite to eat, and I have no doubt that we would have put just about anything in our mouths. I don't think I would have tried who-knows-how-old goat meat curry otherwise, but I'm quite glad that I did. A visit to Ninh Binh is one of Vietnam's best days out, and this little cafe is certainly a can't miss option on the road.