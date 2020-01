Baltimore Museum of Art Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, MD 21218, USA

A Home to American Masterpieces This museum's art collection holds more than 90,000 pieces of varying artwork, including work by Picasso and Van Gogh. In addition, the collection of art is constantly updating, with new exhibits to explore year round. With this bountiful collection of modern art and no required admission (that’s right, it’s free), there is no excuse to not give Baltimore’s Museum of Art a gander.