Baltimore Farmers' Market
E Saratoga St & Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202, USA
| +1 410-752-8632
Sun 7am - 12pm
Shop and Sample Locally Sourced EatsA parking lot during the week, on the weekend the lot transforms into a bustling market with vibrantly painted columns depicting the best of Baltimore. In the heart of the city, the market welcomes all and even accepts SNAP benefits (food stamps). Market-goers represent diverse backgrounds, produce is affordable, and the vendors are eager to discuss their products.
Trust me, you've never been to a Farmers' Market like the Baltimore Farmers' Market. It's known to locals as the "JFX Market" nicknamed for the Jones Falls Expressway (I-83) under which it takes place every Sunday. Amongst the seasonal produce, you'll also find some of the best prepared food in the city, so come with an empty stomach. Start with a cup of Zeke's coffee (the line is always long, but goes fast). Then move on to a Caribbean hot pocket at the Curry Shack as you walk around. For the main course, there's too much to choose from, but these are some local favorites: the Mushroom Stand (the mushroom fritters and the portobello quinoa have strong followings), falafel sandwiches from Farm to Face, and biscuit sandwiches from Blacksauce. There are tables available, but many market-goers eager to dig in hop a squat on a parking block to eat.
Go early and wander before you decide on anything, it runs April-December (7:00am-12:00pm). Even if you aren't hungry, the experience of wandering is more than worth it!