Baltazár Budapest
Situated in the historic Buda Castle district, amid bustling restaurants and pubs, this intimate design hotel has just 11 individually appointed rooms that feel like hidden gems. Warm wood paneling and moody hues envelop you in the reception area, and many of the interiors are inspired by the works of famous artists and designers—the two-bedroom Baltazar Loft is a standout, with Keith Haring–inspired artwork on exposed brick walls and two king-size beds. A free hot breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant makes this a good value for money-conscious travelers; those who stick around for lunch and dinner can enjoy grilled meats cooked up in the Spanish-style charcoal Josper oven over a glass of Hungarian wine, then hit the town. The hotel is one of a number of properties run by the local Zsidai family, who also own some of the city’s trendiest boîtes, including an Italian concept restaurant in partnership with Britain’s beloved chef Jamie Oliver.