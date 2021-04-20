Βαλμάς - Valmas beach

A Restaurant Worth Hiking To, And With A Hidden Greek Island Beach Too
One of the greatest highlights of my week here on Ios was the adventure of hiking from the beautiful port church past rocky cliffs and small dirt trails to a small restaurant and beach hidden away from the touristy town areas. Our hike was rewarded with a meal of wonderful Greek zucchini balls, Ios goat cheese with oregano, and some house wine. This wonderful half open air restaurant cooks local Greek food to manly locals all with a wonderful sea view and a beach that feels private and tucked away. Be prepared for the hike, that there are many trails to lose and find your way on, and many thorny stickers to mind not stepping any summer feet on. As always in Greece
also be prepared with cash and be ready for a swim. The hike was beautiful as was the destination.