Balloon Station
Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 20, 00-390 Warszawa, Poland
| +48 22 596 41 00
More info
Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 6pm
Fly High over WarsawNear Świętokrzyski Bridge. The helium balloon has an observation deck from which you can enjoy a view of Warsaw from a height of 120 metres. The flight lasts about 15 minutes.
The station has a café and a souvenir shop.
Mon.-Sun. 9 am-10 pm (the flights are dependent on the weather conditions).
Admission: regular - 40 PLN, reduced - 30 PLN, family ticket - 110 PLN