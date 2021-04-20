Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Balloon Station

Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 20, 00-390 Warszawa, Poland
Website
| +48 22 596 41 00
Fly High over Warsaw Warsaw Poland

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Tue - Fri 9am - 6pm

Fly High over Warsaw

Near Świętokrzyski Bridge. The helium balloon has an observation deck from which you can enjoy a view of Warsaw from a height of 120 metres. The flight lasts about 15 minutes.
The station has a café and a souvenir shop.

Mon.-Sun. 9 am-10 pm (the flights are dependent on the weather conditions).

Admission: regular - 40 PLN, reduced - 30 PLN, family ticket - 110 PLN
By Jerry Kowalski , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points