Ballonhotel Hofkirchen 51, 8224 Kaindorf bei Hartberg, Austria

More info Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm

Hot Air The Austrian countryside is a beautiful place for a Hot Air balloon ride, but be aware of the local traditions before you go. It's customary to perform a little ceremony after your first flight which involves:



1. Setting a small bit of your hair on fire

2. Rubbing earth from the place where you landed on your head

3. Pouring champaign on your head

4. Acquiring a new name, usually very long and very silly.



