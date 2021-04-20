Ballonhotel
Hofkirchen 51, 8224 Kaindorf bei Hartberg, Austria
+43 3334 2262
Sun - Sat 8am - 11pm
Hot AirThe Austrian countryside is a beautiful place for a Hot Air balloon ride, but be aware of the local traditions before you go. It's customary to perform a little ceremony after your first flight which involves:
1. Setting a small bit of your hair on fire
2. Rubbing earth from the place where you landed on your head
3. Pouring champaign on your head
4. Acquiring a new name, usually very long and very silly.
almost 7 years ago
Lawn Landing
You never know exactly where you're going to land when you take off in a hot air balloon. This family was happily surprised to see us drop in, but pilots usually carry small gifts to appease homeowners in situations like this.