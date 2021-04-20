Where are you going?
Ballinalacken Castle Country House & Restaurant

Coast Road, Craggycorradan East, Doolin, Co. Clare, Ireland
| +353 65 707 4025
A good base for the Cliffs of Moher Clare Ireland

OK, just to be clear, you don't actually stay in a castle. The tower house is next door and it's behind a locked fence. I checked. But you do stay in a stately house with high ceilings and antiques. A sitting room looks out over fields to the sea, and the bar is cozy and inviting. The restaurant looks good too but we didn't try it. You're about a half hour or so from the Cliffs of Moher and maybe 10 minutes from Doolin, which has pubs and restaurants. It's a comfortable place to stay, and it's got character. Oh, and the breakfast is good and generous. Always a us.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

