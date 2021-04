On your toes

Caroline, Princess of Hanover, established Les Ballets de Monte Carlo in 1985, respecting the wishes of her mother, Princess Grace of Monaco . When not out touring the globe, the classical ballet company performs a repertoire of Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes with contemporary pieces by guests choreographers onstage at the Grimaldi Forum. Throughout the year, aspiring dancers can audition for master classes at the Princess Grace Atelier.