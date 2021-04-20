Ballard Seafood Festival

The Ballard Seafood Festival is a must if you are local or visiting Seattle in July. With 4 to 5 streets blocked off for vendor tents, live music, and a beer garden, who could not resist!



The festival lasts all weekend long and has some excellent seafood options. Not a seafood fan? There are other options if you do not mind the smell of cooking seafood.



This was my first year going, and I will say I will most likely be going back for years to come. The atmosphere is great with samples and plenty of things to keep you busy for a few hours at least!