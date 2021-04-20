Ballard
Ballard, Seattle, WA, USA
An eater’s paradiseWhether as a visitor or a resident, the Ballard neighborhood in Northwest Seattle is a one-stop-shop for those who love to eat. One can easily walk a only few short blocks within the “downtown” Ballard core to find most anything your stomach desires: American, Asian fusion, Australian, Barbeque, Brazilian, British, Chinese, Cuban, French, German, Greek, Indian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Mediterranean, Mexican, Midwestern, Pacific Northwest, Puerto Rican, Scandinavian, Seafood, Southern, Spanish, Teriyaki, Thai, Vietnamese … Coffee shops, tea shops, pastry shops, ice-cream shops, frozen yogurt shops, cake shops, cupcake shops, popcorn shops … Oyster bars, sushi bars, wine bars, sports bars, martini bars, dive bars … Pubs, burger joints, pizza joints, hot-dog stands, food trucks … Tapas, brunch, happy hour … Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free … Take out, dine in, delivery! I get hungry just thinking about it! And there is no need to be a foodie to enjoy all that this condensed neighborhood offers – there’s something for everyone here. Within this large diversity of cuisines, not only can you easily find the answer to satiate your appetite, but you can also do so in a manner that fits the size of any pocketbook.
almost 7 years ago
Ballard Seafood Festival
The Ballard Seafood Festival is a must if you are local or visiting Seattle in July. With 4 to 5 streets blocked off for vendor tents, live music, and a beer garden, who could not resist!
The festival lasts all weekend long and has some excellent seafood options. Not a seafood fan? There are other options if you do not mind the smell of cooking seafood.
This was my first year going, and I will say I will most likely be going back for years to come. The atmosphere is great with samples and plenty of things to keep you busy for a few hours at least!
