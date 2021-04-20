Ballard Consignment Store

Find Buried Treasure at Ballard Consignment
If you like strange and one-of-a-kind vintage home decor, Ballard Consignment could be a very dangerous place for you. A maze of connected rooms on two floors, the store is set up as a series of furnished rooms decorated in different periods and themes (ranging from Art Deco to Asian to mid-century), with a gallery’s worth of weird and wonderful art objects on the walls. There’s also a selection of clothing and shoes, though the emphasis is definitely on home furnishings. Even if you’re not in the market for anything, this large store and its nicely displayed items make for excellent wandering and browsing.