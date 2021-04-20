Bali Tree Top Adventure Park
Candikuning, Baturiti, Tabanan Regency, Bali 82191, Indonesia
+62 361 9340009
Photo courtesy of Bali Treetop Adventure
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm
Swinging Through the TreetopsThe beautiful botanical gardens in Bedugul are not only home to an amazing selection of plants and flowers but also Bali Treetop Adventure. The whole family can enjoy swinging, climbing and leaping through the trees. There are different courses for every ability level starting with kids from 4 years old.
It takes about 1 1/2 hours from Kuta or an hour from Ubud to Bedugul. Take a picnic for lunch and eat in the botanical gardens for a really nice family day out.
www.balitreetop.com