Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bali Tree Top Adventure Park

Candikuning, Baturiti, Tabanan Regency, Bali 82191, Indonesia
+62 361 9340009
Swinging Through the Treetops Baturiti Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 6pm

Swinging Through the Treetops

The beautiful botanical gardens in Bedugul are not only home to an amazing selection of plants and flowers but also Bali Treetop Adventure. The whole family can enjoy swinging, climbing and leaping through the trees. There are different courses for every ability level starting with kids from 4 years old.
It takes about 1 1/2 hours from Kuta or an hour from Ubud to Bedugul. Take a picnic for lunch and eat in the botanical gardens for a really nice family day out.

www.balitreetop.com


By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points