Get Surf Ready

Bali Surf Nusa Dua by Surfer Girl is a surf gear retail store for women and girls that stocks a variety of products from famous brands including Roxy, Rip Tide, and Quiksilver. The store is located in Nusa Dua Bali Collection complex, next to the beach and by Nusa Dua Hotel. Younger shoppers will love the store's mascot, Summer the Surfer Girl.