Bali Herbal Walks
Jl. RSI Markandya 2, Gang Mawar, Banjar Sebali, Desa Keliki, Kecamatan Tegallalang, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 813-3891-1955
Bali Herbal WalksThe Balinese have been using herbs and roots to treat most ailments for centuries. Unfortunately, as in many other places in the world, the knowledge of these treatments is being lost as the younger generation turns towards "western" medicine.
Westi and Lilir are the children of Balinese farmers and healers and are trying to keep the tradition alive by running a small company called Bali Herbal Walks. They run guided tours through the ricefields of Ubud, teaching people about the numerous herbs and roots that can be used to make jamu (health drinks), poultices, teas and rubs.
They also run a fun jamu-making class at their small shop on Jalan Suweta in Ubud.
www.baliherbalwalk.com