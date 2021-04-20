Bali Eco Stay
Kanciana Village, Kemetug, Gunung Salak, East Selemadeg, Tabanan Regency, Bali 82162, Indonesia
+62 822-4735-7768
An Eco HavenIn the mountains of Bali, far from all the touristy madness is a group of bungalows called Bali Eco Stay. Run by Australian couple John & Cath and their son Huey they adhere to strict eco- and community friendly policies that mean they have no negative impact on the land or people around them. All the buildings are built with renewable timber and they have thriving permaculture gardens to provide fruit and vegetable for the resort. All water comes from nearby streams and wastewater systems minimize water waste.
The views are amazing, the air is cool and there are plenty of great treks in the area and numerous to waterfalls where you can swim.
This is a real hideaway and is a wonderful way to meet people in the local communities and see the beauty of Bali in its most natural state.
www.baliecostay.com