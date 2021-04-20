Bali Danu Lake Buyan PT
JL. Pancasari, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
| +62 368 21351
Trek into Bali's Twin LakesHigh in the mountains above Lovina Beach, are Lake Buyan (Bali's second largest lake) and Lake Tamblingan, two volcanic lakes separated by a swath of rainforest and home to some of Bali's best hiking options. If you just want the panoramic view, hop on a tour from Lovina Beach, which will take you to Gitgit waterfall and this viewpoint, among other stops. But, if you want to dip into the rainforest, sign up for one of the many trekking tours.
Tamblingan Trekking leads four-hour tours that cover both lakes, starting from the Bencingah Temple and ending at the Pemulungan Temple, with plenty of history, bird-watching, and—my favorite—a canoe ride along the lake.