Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bali Danu Lake Buyan PT

JL. Pancasari, Candikuning, Baturiti, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82191, Indonesia
Website
| +62 368 21351
Trek into Bali's Twin Lakes Indonesia

Trek into Bali's Twin Lakes

High in the mountains above Lovina Beach, are Lake Buyan (Bali's second largest lake) and Lake Tamblingan, two volcanic lakes separated by a swath of rainforest and home to some of Bali's best hiking options. If you just want the panoramic view, hop on a tour from Lovina Beach, which will take you to Gitgit waterfall and this viewpoint, among other stops. But, if you want to dip into the rainforest, sign up for one of the many trekking tours.

Tamblingan Trekking leads four-hour tours that cover both lakes, starting from the Bencingah Temple and ending at the Pemulungan Temple, with plenty of history, bird-watching, and—my favorite—a canoe ride along the lake.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points