Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bali Botanica Day Spa

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 976739
Nature's Healing Ubud Indonesia

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm

Nature's Healing

Bali Botanica Day Spa has been around a long time, but has recently become extremely popular with the Ubud crowd because of their use of local herbs, roots and oils in their treatments. They use a mix of Ayurvedic and Balinese traditional techniques and have a range of massages from soothing and relaxing to pressure point and deep tissue massages great for persistent pain or injuries. The Ayurvedic treatments like the Chakra Dhara and Crown Massage turn you into a gibbering mess so give yourself time to gather your senses before going anywhere. The spa packages offered at Bali Botanica are excellent value if you have a half or whole day to spend there and most include lunch at Bridges just down the hill.


www.balibotanica.com
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points