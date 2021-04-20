Bali Botanica Day Spa
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 976739
Photo courtesy of Bali Botanica Day Spa
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 9pm
Nature's HealingBali Botanica Day Spa has been around a long time, but has recently become extremely popular with the Ubud crowd because of their use of local herbs, roots and oils in their treatments. They use a mix of Ayurvedic and Balinese traditional techniques and have a range of massages from soothing and relaxing to pressure point and deep tissue massages great for persistent pain or injuries. The Ayurvedic treatments like the Chakra Dhara and Crown Massage turn you into a gibbering mess so give yourself time to gather your senses before going anywhere. The spa packages offered at Bali Botanica are excellent value if you have a half or whole day to spend there and most include lunch at Bridges just down the hill.
www.balibotanica.com