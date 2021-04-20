Bali Botanic Garden

Botanic Gardens: Bali's Surprisingly Green Side
It is striking to leave the hot, sunny beach and, within an hour, find yourself in the midst of a downpour so strong that the windshield wipers can't keep up. So be prepared if you head to Bali
's Botanic Gardens, located in the heart of the rainforest. But it's worth braving the weather for a peek at more than 2,000 plants that represent the entire Indonesian archipelago, from epiphytes to the medicinal plants still used by local doctors. The birds are incredible too. I don't consider bird-watching a hobby, but the sounds they make here are mind-boggling—it was like a cross between a kazoo orchestra and a ringtone test sight.