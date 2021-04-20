Where are you going?
Bali Boat Shed

78 Jalan Kayu Aya
+62 813-3833-6789
Shopping in a Boat Shed Kuta Indonesia

Shopping in a Boat Shed

Bali Boat Shed is an eye-catching candy-colored boutique on one of the trendiest corners of Seminyak. Showcasing a huge range of local designers, it really does have unique items you won't find anywhere else. The selection of women's clothes, shoes and accessories is much larger than the men's, but there are definitely some cool items for the boys as well.
Buy some new threads to hit the Seminyak bar scene in, and you won't have any worries about not being on trend.
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

