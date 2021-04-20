Bali Boat Shed 78 Jalan Kayu Aya

Shopping in a Boat Shed Bali Boat Shed is an eye-catching candy-colored boutique on one of the trendiest corners of Seminyak. Showcasing a huge range of local designers, it really does have unique items you won't find anywhere else. The selection of women's clothes, shoes and accessories is much larger than the men's, but there are definitely some cool items for the boys as well.

Buy some new threads to hit the Seminyak bar scene in, and you won't have any worries about not being on trend.