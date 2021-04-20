Bali in Photos
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
+62 857-9257-0126
Sunset Banjar Dukuh, BaliThe sun's gift to the island of Bali (Island of the God's and Devotion) for Valentine's Day...my eyes will never forget.
Local Tipples
Arak and Tuak are the local tipples of choice in Bali. Both are made by tapping palm trees, but the difference is in the process, as Tuak is undistilled whereas Arak is distilled and therefore more potent. Arak is offered in most bars and restaurants, and the quality and taste varies enormously. Take it from me, if you have the choice to drink the smoother, clearer variety rather than the cheaper cloudier one, take it...your head will thank you in the morning. If you see a bunch of guys sitting around passing a glass, chances are they are drinking arak. It's a much-loved pastime in Bali. Tuak is a different story altogether. Fresh tuak is sweet and yeasty, but after about a day it sours and starts tasting slightly fizzy and eggy. Doesn't sound too tempting, right? Balinese men love to sit around during the day sipping tuak, and slipping into a cozy afternoon nap (usually on any available floor) is generally the desired result. Tuak is definitely an acquired taste, so if you're going to try it, get it fresh and if possible from the source in Karangasem.
Watch a Procession
You might not see a procession in Bali every day, but it would be rare to not see any at all. Each village has a number of temples, and each of those temples has a different schedule of ceremonies in addition to the numerous ones on the Balinese calendar... In short, there are a lot of ceremonies going on on any given day in Bali. Many ceremonies require offerings to be taken to or from a temple, river, cemetery, house, beach or another temple so you're bound to see (or be stuck in traffic behind) a procession at some point. Take the opportunity to get your camera out and admire the brightly adorned participants and their beautifully balanced offerings.
The Dreaded Durian
In the months of February, March and April a strange smell drifts through the air in Bali and you realize that yes, the Durians have arrived! Durian is the stinky, spiny fruit that people either love or hate. Its incredible and indescribable stench, odd custardy texture and tenacious aftertaste are the trademarks of this fruit. Many people say it takes time to fall in love with Durian, but 8 years on I'm still unconvinced. Local fruit stands all over the island sell this delicacy and you'll often see pickups selling them from the side of the road. Give it a go and see what you think, but remember this handy hint. To get rid of the smell from your hands or the aftertaste, pour water into the shell of the empty Durian and rinse your mouth and hands with it. Don't know why but it works.
Get Pampered!
Unwinding when you arrive can take some time, so why not speed the process by getting pampered in Bali's numerous spas. Treat yourself to all the wonderful massages, facials, manicures, pedicures and other unique treatments you don't have time for or can't afford back home. Many spas now offer handmade organic products, and others use imported brands, if that's what you prefer. And don't be shy to tell your masseur/masseuse if they are hurting you or not massaging hard enough.
Wake Up with a Bali Kopi
Waking up in Bali isn't usually hard, but if you need a kick in the morning order a Bali kopi, the thick black, sweet coffee locals drink. Give it a try but remember not to drink all the way down to the bottom or you'll end up with a mouth full of coffee sludge.
Morning Prayer
Morning prayers at the Temple
Sunset at Balangan Beach
No better way to end the day than with a cold Bintang in hand as you watch time pass as sun sinks into the ocean
Blessings for Chilies
In Bali Indonesia, daily offerings are a simple part of life. Made from a quick origami folding of banana fronds and filled with flowers, crackers and incents, these offerings are placed everywhere—in front of houses, shops, on dashboards, and yes, in piles of chilies.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Bali is a gorgeous place by day with a hundred shades of green in the rice paddy fields and stunning vistas due to the low-rise architecture. Yet, in the daylight, Bali’s real world imperfections – from mangy dogs to plastic bottles polluting streams – are much more noticeable than at night. Somehow the “flaws” of Bali disappear at night and one is left with magic, color, and mood. This was particularly pronounced on one of my last nights in Bali when we happened upon dozens of elaborately dressed women—with food and flower offerings piled a yard tall on their heads—walking single-file on a country road in the dark. This is a telltale sign that a temple festival is near. We followed the women to Kedewatan, a prosperous little village just north of the Amandari resort on the Ayung River Gorge near Ubud, to experience their odalan. It helps to have a local guide with you as they can “sniff-out” the signs of festival or celebration. I’d seen this temple during the daytime, empty of people. Nice, but nothing to write home about. But, at night it glowed and had an ethereal essence as if some Hindu god would appear at any moment. It helps that everyone seems dressed as an extra for an epic Merchant-Ivory film. I have to say that it’s easy to be distracted from stray dogs and litter when in the midst of the hospitable Balinese spirit. Better than any lighting, the Balinese soul is a lighthouse.
A reason to wake up early
The view outside Balangan seaview in Bali, Indonesia where the cliffs are warming to my laid-back Sunday
Wonderful People
6 days exploring the Temples of Bali
Soul of a Women, at the market
I believe it's safe to say that markets are the body and soul of a city. They represent not only supply and demand but the hand crafted goods of that region. In a million different languages there are a million different words naming the markets in the center of a town. This is one of my favorite market moments captured. It takes place in Karangasem, in Bali's most eastern part where sits my favorite little town Jasri, a small fishing village. A place were not many tourists stomp but people with hearts of gold live and work and are so proud of their Bali. This photo of a Women smiling while balancing a sleeping child hanging from her body, a bag of rice bought from the market on her head, and making another purchase reminds me of the superb will these people have. It's part of the Bali magic that is real, and has a lot to do with positivity, and balance, and a simple love for all that is alive at the present moment. She is also demonstrating good fortune for the food she is about to cook, for the people she loves in a place that recognizes the Gods. It is difficult to capture moments as they are happening so fast in front of you. If your not careful you can trip and fall in the stone steps that lead you through these narrow alleyways of more markets, temples, and center squares.
kunjungi koala di bali
kunjungi koala in bali at the zooo , there is nokoala in bali so dont expect koala in bali
Reincarnation
The spirit world holds great sway in day-to-day Balinese culture. So, some might say that the highlight of one’s life is one’s death. The cremation ceremony is a celebratory village affair, but, most importantly, it represents the cycle of life for a family. Believing that their newborn children are the reincarnations of their deceased ancestors (but only if the ancestor’s spirit has been released), their rituals pertaining to life, death and renewal are best explored beginning with death. When someone dies, it is believed that he or she must undergo certain rituals in order for their spirit to be released. The most important of the rituals is that of cremation. Ask your hotel staff or your guide about any upcoming cremation ceremonies. I highly recommend using a guide at a cost of $40-200 per day based upon how much you’re driving and how many people are in your group. My favorite is Made Jiwa from Batuan (near Ubud) – JiwaMade@hotmail.com Because newborns are believed to be the reincarnation of ancestors, the complex Balinese calendar system is consulted whenever a child is born in order to closely determine which ancestor this child may be. So, all Balinese feel some deep connection with their ancestors as well as the responsibility of living a good life so that their future ancestors can experience good karma. For all these reasons, it’s only appropriate that this young girl carries this photo at her grandmother’s cremation ceremony.
Cremation Ceremony
As festive as a Balinese cremation ceremony is, there’s a sacred process at its core. There are three main phases to the cremation ceremony. The first is the Purification, which is dedicated to washing the body and decorating it with various objects of significance, like mirrors on the eyelids, flowers in the nostrils, wax in the ears, a ruby in the mouth and iron on the arms. The high priest will sprinkle holy water on the corpse. The second day is the Obeisance, when friends and family view their prepared loved one. The third day is the final Annihilation. If the deceased is a king, a Naga or dragon may be carried in a procession. The Naga is a symbol of life. Two high priests will shoot arrows at it, which are intended to release the deceased's soul from the world. The procession to the cemetery will then start. From my own experience witnessing a dozen cremation ceremonies (tourists are welcome, but show up dressed appropriately with a sash around your waist or, better yet, wear a sarong), it is clear the priest (dressed in pristine white) – more than the family – is the caretaker of this process. The family fades to the background as the priest initiates this first step toward reincarnation. This particular cremation ceremony was in the Ubud region in central Bali. Ask your hotel staff what upcoming ceremonies may be occurring near your hotel in the next few days as they are usually aware of the local celebrations.
Schooled
The most wonderful parts of Indonesia lay beneath the sea. The beautiful, warm, clear blue waters are filled with the most amazing creatures imaginable. Spending a peaceful hour below the surface is the best way to spend any day!