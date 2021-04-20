Bali in Photos

Soul of a Women, at the market

I believe it's safe to say that markets are the body and soul of a city. They represent not only supply and demand but the hand crafted goods of that region. In a million different languages there are a million different words naming the markets in the center of a town. This is one of my favorite market moments captured. It takes place in Karangasem, in Bali's most eastern part where sits my favorite little town Jasri, a small fishing village. A place were not many tourists stomp but people with hearts of gold live and work and are so proud of their Bali. This photo of a Women smiling while balancing a sleeping child hanging from her body, a bag of rice bought from the market on her head, and making another purchase reminds me of the superb will these people have. It's part of the Bali magic that is real, and has a lot to do with positivity, and balance, and a simple love for all that is alive at the present moment. She is also demonstrating good fortune for the food she is about to cook, for the people she loves in a place that recognizes the Gods. It is difficult to capture moments as they are happening so fast in front of you. If your not careful you can trip and fall in the stone steps that lead you through these narrow alleyways of more markets, temples, and center squares.