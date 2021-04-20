Where are you going?
Bakesale Betty

5098 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
Website
| +1 510-985-1213
Eat a Fried Chicken Sandwich at Bakesale Betty in Oakland Oakland California United States

More info

Tue - Sat 11am - 2pm

Wander into Bakesale Betty and the first thing that will catch your eye will definitely be the owner’s blue wig. The second? The fried chicken sandwich.

Opened in 2005 by Australian Alison Barakat—who wears a blue, 1950s-style wig as she works behind the counter—and her husband, Michael Camp, Bakesale Betty has become infamous for the fried chicken sandwich (and the salad version without bread).

Inspired by the buttermilk fried chicken at Chez Panisse, where she worked as a chef for two years, the sandwich is worth a trip to Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood for.

Bakesale Betty’s is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

