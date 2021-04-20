Where are you going?
Bakesale Betty

5098 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609, USA
| +1 510-985-1213
Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Sweets at Bakesale Betty Oakland California United States

Tue - Sat 11am - 2pm

With her signature cobalt blue wig, owner-baker Alison Barakat (aka Bakesale Betty) is a familiar figure at this corner store, which has developed a cult following for its fried chicken sandwiches. The sweet treats are palate pleasers too. There's no sign, so look for the long (but zippy) line and ironing board tables. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

Photo by Pam Carter
By Sarah Henry , AFAR Contributor

