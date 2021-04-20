Baisden Gallery 442 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33606, USA

Stunning Art Glass to Inspire Housed in a beautiful 120-year-old building across the street from the University of Tampa, the Baisden Gallery occupies 2,000 square feet, in three separate exhibition spaces. The gallery specializes in contemporary studio glass by the world's most prestigious glass artists. Paintings and photography complement the exhibit of art glass.



Known for its museum-caliber exhibits, Baisden Gallery is delightful place to spend some time among rich, colorful, and inspiring works of art. Before or after a visit, enjoy a meal at Mise en Place or coffee at Oxford Exchange just a couple doors down.