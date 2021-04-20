Elevador da Glória
1250-096 Lisbon, Portugal
Taking the Elevador da Glória.If you want to get a good impression of the historical city of Lisbon, and also see how small the city is, a must do attraction in Lisbon is to take the #28 tram, ‘elétrico 28′. This legendary tram 28 is a tourist attraction in itself. It goes all around town. Of course you can hop on and hop off whenever you want, but tickets are paid every time you take a ride.
Beside the #28 tram, the easiest way to reach from Rossio Square to the Barrio Alto neighborhood, is by Elevador da Glória.(in the picture)