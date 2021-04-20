Bain`s Kloof Pass Bain`s Kloof Pass, South Africa

Take the Scenic Route with Bainskloof Pass Hairpin curves and rugged mountain slopes are two defining characteristics of Bainskloof Pass. Only an hour from Cape Town, it's hard to believe you're in the same province, let alone country, once you begin your drive through the area. Locals who know the 160 year old route well will rush past and a few brave souls take their bicycles along this road. There few areas with room enough to call it a shoulder, but there are a couple of places to pull over so you can get out of the car and take photographs. One area has a small trail past a monument and leads you down to the Witte River below.