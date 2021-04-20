Where are you going?
Baileys' Chocolate Bar

1915 Park Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104, USA
| +1 314-241-8100
St. Louis Missouri United States

Sun, Wed, Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 1am

Eat, Drink and Be Merry

Bailey's Chocolate Bar is in Layfayette Square, one of many nice spots in St Louis, less than a mile from the downtown area. Inside, find a great bar with a wide selection of beer, premium liquor—and knowledgeable and friendly staff to help nagivate the menu.

If you're hungry, choose from several small plates, salads, a variety of cheeses, and, this being a 'chocolate bar,' some incredible renowned desserts.

Baileys' recently participated in Slow Food's annual Art of Food fundraiser, which celebrates restaurants and local businesses that serve and use local products.
By William Kiburz , AFAR Travel Advisor

