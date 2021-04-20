Baileys' Chocolate Bar
1915 Park Ave, St. Louis, MO 63104, USA
| +1 314-241-8100
Sun, Wed, Thur 5pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 5pm - 1am
Eat, Drink and Be MerryBailey's Chocolate Bar is in Layfayette Square, one of many nice spots in St Louis, less than a mile from the downtown area. Inside, find a great bar with a wide selection of beer, premium liquor—and knowledgeable and friendly staff to help nagivate the menu.
If you're hungry, choose from several small plates, salads, a variety of cheeses, and, this being a 'chocolate bar,' some incredible renowned desserts.
Baileys' recently participated in Slow Food's annual Art of Food fundraiser, which celebrates restaurants and local businesses that serve and use local products.