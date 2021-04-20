Where are you going?
Baihua Clothing

Huazhou Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China
Explore China's Minority Cultures with Traditional Clothing & Accessories Guangzhou China

Explore China's Minority Cultures with Traditional Clothing & Accessories

Another find within the picturesque Xiaozhou Village, this clothing and accessories shop is tucked into at an old village house. Many of the items for sale are traditional to China’s minority group; you'll find clothes, wallets, shoes, jewelry, and unusual items from around the country. For example, a small, silver bell bracelet from the Miao ethnicity.

The owner is a very nice girl who is more than happy to explain different minority groups to her customers, and she can explain what specific characteristics of the clothes and decorations indicate the different ethnic groups.

Address: 10 Xipusanxiang, Xiaozhou Village, Guangzhou
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

