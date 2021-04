Baia dos Golfinhos Baia dos Golfinhos, Fernando de Noronha - PE, Brazil

Dolphin-Watching at Baia dos Golfinhos Hundreds of spinner dolphins migrate daily through the royal blue waters of Baia dos Golfinhos. Although they appear as mere specs in the vast ocean (even with binoculars), getting lucky and spotting the social school is a thrill. Arrive just after sunrise for the best chance at a sighting. After enjoying the majestic view, take the nearby trail to Baia do Sancho (one of the best beaches in the world) before the guided groups arrive.