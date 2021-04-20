Where are you going?
Bahundanda, Nepal

Bahundanda 33600, Nepal
Lighting up Nepal Bahundanda Nepal

Lighting up Nepal

Experience the Tihar Festival in Nepal (aka the Festival of Lights). The timing of the festival changes every year - it officially is celebrated in five days starting from the thirteenth day of the waning moon in October. Basically this means that if you are in Nepal in October - then you'll probably experience it!

Throughout Nepal many candles are lit inside and outside the house giving the whole country a soft glow. Tihar is a 5 day festival that celebrates the relationship of brothers and sisters, the gods, and animals (dogs, crows, and cows). Each day has a special meaning and custom.

I was lucky enough to be trekking through small villages on the Annapurna circuit during the 5 days of the festival and was able to experience how the small village communities celebrated.


By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30