Bahir Dar

Bahir Dar, Ethiopia
Website
Silver Lining in Tire Alley Bahir Dar Ethiopia

Silver Lining in Tire Alley

If you're in Ethiopia and markets are your thing, get yourself to Bahir Dar's with a quickness. On Saturday in particular, the place is a riot of energy and has a richness of goods on offer unlike anything else we saw in the country.

After we made an initial pass through the market, a young man named Habtamu took us under his wing and took us a little deeper inside. With his guidance, we saw and experienced far more than we would have on our own, and this silver jewelry is the perfect case in point.

Down an alley of stalls crafting new goods out of used tires, around which hovered a cloud of black dust, Habtamu led us to two silversmiths, who store their beautiful wares in knotted lengths of cotton fabric.

To get to the market, walk down the main road stemming off the traffic roundabout in the heart of town for about four blocks or so (not that the blocks are of consistent size). It'll be on your right - just dive right in.
By Gina Czupka , AFAR Local Expert

