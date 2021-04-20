Bahía Salinas Bahía Sucia, Puerto Rico

Indulge in Beach and Relaxation If you'd like to forgo San Juan for an equally beautiful but much less touristy area, head to Cabo Rojo and stay at Bahia Salinas. The resort, located off a road lined by cotton plants and salt flats, is also minutes away from Bahia (or Playa) Sucia.



Bahia Sucia happens to be one of my favorite beaches in the world (for reasons I disclose in the highlight "Undisturbed Moments in Playa Sucia's Secret Spots"), so the location alone makes Bahia Salinas a paradise hotel. But even closer than the beach are Bahia Salina's restaurant and outdoor bar (which includes delicacies such as the chicken stuffed with cassava), a spa, and an infinity pool. You might even get the chance to pet the hotel's parakeet.