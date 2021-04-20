Bahía Inglesa
Bahía Inglesa, Caldera, Región de Atacama, Chile
The Turquoise Sea in Bahia InglesaNorth of the mining city of Copiapo, part of the desert north, the Pacific ocean turns turquoise with huge rock formations dotting white, powdery beaches.
While isolated (nearly 900 kilometers from Santiago), many Chileans believe this area of the country to have the finest beaches in the country. During the summer months of January and February, sun seekers flock to Bahia Inglesa, near the town of Caldera to sun-drenched days and miles of beaches.
Once in town, you'll need a car to explore the "playas" to the south and north, that thankfully have not been overdeveloped like other areas such as Vina del Mar further south. Be sure to stop in the fishing village of Puerto Viejo with clear water and huge dunes and leave some space for crisp empanadas stuffed with cheese and seafood, along with a cold beer.