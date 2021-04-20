Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Baha'i Temple

100 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091, USA
Website
| +1 847-853-2300
A Perfect Octagon — The Baha'i Wilmette Illinois United States
Stunning Temple Welcomes All Wilmette Illinois United States
A Perfect Octagon — The Baha'i Wilmette Illinois United States
Stunning Temple Welcomes All Wilmette Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

A Perfect Octagon — The Baha'i

There is only one Baha'i temple in every continent. In North America, it's in the unexpected city of Wilmette, Illinois. Just a ten minute drive from Northwestern University, the Baha'i is open to the public, complete with a visitor center and introduction video. It is a stunning octagonal building that can be seen from a plane flying over Chicago! Don't forget the eight-sided, symmetric garden surrounding the temple!
By Lillian Lin

More Recommendations

esme travels
almost 7 years ago

Stunning Temple Welcomes All

From downtown Chicago take scenic Sheridan Road north, past multi-million dollar homes, Northwestern University, and glimpses of Lake Michigan to the resplendent Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette.

Only eight continental houses of worship exist the world and all are one-of-a-kind, nine-sided domes. This one is constructed of white concrete and is inscribed with writings and symbols representing several religions.

Why You Should Visit Chicago in the Fall: http://bit.ly/1cWSM2D

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points