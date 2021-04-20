Baha'i Temple
100 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091, USA
| +1 847-853-2300
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
A Perfect Octagon — The Baha'iThere is only one Baha'i temple in every continent. In North America, it's in the unexpected city of Wilmette, Illinois. Just a ten minute drive from Northwestern University, the Baha'i is open to the public, complete with a visitor center and introduction video. It is a stunning octagonal building that can be seen from a plane flying over Chicago! Don't forget the eight-sided, symmetric garden surrounding the temple!
almost 7 years ago
Stunning Temple Welcomes All
From downtown Chicago take scenic Sheridan Road north, past multi-million dollar homes, Northwestern University, and glimpses of Lake Michigan to the resplendent Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette.
Only eight continental houses of worship exist the world and all are one-of-a-kind, nine-sided domes. This one is constructed of white concrete and is inscribed with writings and symbols representing several religions.
