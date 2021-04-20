Baha'i Temple

Stunning Temple Welcomes All

From downtown Chicago take scenic Sheridan Road north, past multi-million dollar homes, Northwestern University, and glimpses of Lake Michigan to the resplendent Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette.



Only eight continental houses of worship exist the world and all are one-of-a-kind, nine-sided domes. This one is constructed of white concrete and is inscribed with writings and symbols representing several religions.



