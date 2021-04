A Perfect Octagon — The Baha'i

There is only one Baha'i temple in every continent. In North America, it's in the unexpected city of Wilmette, Illinois. Just a ten minute drive from Northwestern University, the Baha'i is open to the public, complete with a visitor center and introduction video. It is a stunning octagonal building that can be seen from a plane flying over Chicago ! Don't forget the eight-sided, symmetric garden surrounding the temple!