Baguo Buyi Cuisine Restaurant Hubin Rd, HuanXiHu ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001

Sichuan Cooking Baguo Buyi makes an effort to combine healthy, traditional cooking techniques, with local produce for that homemade Sichuan taste. With a philosophy of including "culture, nature, folk, modern" everywhere they can, you'll enjoy an authentic and comfortably contemporary experience here. If you like spicy foods, try any dish with wild chili sauce.