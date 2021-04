Enjoy a Ligurian white on the Ligurian Sea

Located 15 minutes outside of downtown Genoa , Boccadasse/Santa Chiara is a gorgeous spot to sit by the sea and enjoy a sunset apertivo of a glass of Ligurian white wine (many delicious varieties are made in Cinque Terre—make sure you ask your server to try one from this region if possible).You can take the bus here, or make an afternoon of it by walking here along the beautiful seaside Corso Italia.