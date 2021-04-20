Bagamoyo Bagamoyo, Tanzania

Bagamoyo's sculpture garden It takes a moment before you realize that the rocks hidden in the grass have eyes, and another second before it dawns on you that you’re being observed by about 30 disembodied heads. (And that at least three of them are the former Tanzanian President Julius K. Nyerere.)



Bagamoyo Sculpture School is both a place of work for students, a place of residence for graduate artists, and an outdoor showroom for visitors who come to view the artists’ work. Carvings, masks, and clay moldings of dinosaurs join the busts on the lawn. Visitors can negotiate a price with the sculptors themselves - there's no middleman.



The Sculpture School is securely hidden at the end of a sandy path that runs off Bagamoyo’s main road, going towards the village of Kaole. To access it, turn right just before Afrikabisa, a banda restaurant owned and run by the celebrated Tanzanian reggae artist Jhikoman (a great place to stop for a cold one after you’ve taken in the sculptures).

