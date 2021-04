Living History

This former ironworks, located west of Oslo , is now a charming little village that still retains the air from its bygone days.Picturesque cottages that used to house workers now house cafés, galleries, and museums, and the foundry itself poses as a small shopping centre.Bærums Verk also features the oldest pub in Norway that's still in use. Værtshuset Bærums Verk dates from 1640 and still serves punters on a daily basis.