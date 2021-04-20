Baegun-myeon

A sacred spot

I was dying of thirst, and thought it fitting that the local shrine had a natural spring for those who visited. The Buddha figure standing up is usually adorned with small toys and children's articles because it is the Bodhisattva/incarnation that protects those babies who have died early, or been aborted from the demons in Buddhist hell. It was nice in its’ simplicity, not to mention that the god who protects the dead made sure to look after the living this one time.