Baegun-myeon
Baegun-myeon, Jecheon-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea
One with NatureBeautiful Buddhist monument, just thought I would pay homage to the big guys B-day coming up soon!
almost 7 years ago
How bizarre, how bizarre
Some crazy statues I found on my adventures in the mountains. I try to stay away from tourist areas, but I am a tourist. Sometimes you find something interesting. If anyone knows if they have some meaning, please let me know!
almost 7 years ago
Add a little colour to your life
Just some nice lanterns at the local Buddhist shrine
almost 7 years ago
A sacred spot
I was dying of thirst, and thought it fitting that the local shrine had a natural spring for those who visited. The Buddha figure standing up is usually adorned with small toys and children's articles because it is the Bodhisattva/incarnation that protects those babies who have died early, or been aborted from the demons in Buddhist hell. It was nice in its’ simplicity, not to mention that the god who protects the dead made sure to look after the living this one time.