This Land is Badland...

Again, on a road trip with friends on the way to a wedding in Wyoming, we stopped at Badlands National Park in South Dakota. When approaching the badlands for the first time, you become bewildered by what looks like a deserted planet that maybe only a few rattlesnakes and insects can inhabit. Drive through, bring a picnic (under some really architecturally interesting shaded picnic tables), and let yourself be surrounded by this alien-like environment! (And really do watch out for the rattlesnakes!)