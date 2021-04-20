Badlands National Park
South Dakota, USA
| +1 605-433-5361
Dry GroundMajestic rock structures rise high above the dry, crackled ground at Badlands National Park. Hiking and exploring in the park on some of the less-traveled paths will make you feel like you've landed on Mars.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset Over The Wall
The Badlands "wall" rises up dramatically and suddenly out of the flat South Dakota prairie
almost 7 years ago
This Land is Badland...
Again, on a road trip with friends on the way to a wedding in Wyoming, we stopped at Badlands National Park in South Dakota. When approaching the badlands for the first time, you become bewildered by what looks like a deserted planet that maybe only a few rattlesnakes and insects can inhabit. Drive through, bring a picnic (under some really architecturally interesting shaded picnic tables), and let yourself be surrounded by this alien-like environment! (And really do watch out for the rattlesnakes!)