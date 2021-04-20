Where are you going?
Badlands National Park

South Dakota, USA
Website
| +1 605-433-5361
Dry Ground

Majestic rock structures rise high above the dry, crackled ground at Badlands National Park. Hiking and exploring in the park on some of the less-traveled paths will make you feel like you've landed on Mars.
By Elizabeth Blanton

Elizabeth Blanton
almost 7 years ago

Sunset Over The Wall

The Badlands "wall" rises up dramatically and suddenly out of the flat South Dakota prairie
Reenie McCormick
almost 7 years ago

This Land is Badland...

Again, on a road trip with friends on the way to a wedding in Wyoming, we stopped at Badlands National Park in South Dakota. When approaching the badlands for the first time, you become bewildered by what looks like a deserted planet that maybe only a few rattlesnakes and insects can inhabit. Drive through, bring a picnic (under some really architecturally interesting shaded picnic tables), and let yourself be surrounded by this alien-like environment! (And really do watch out for the rattlesnakes!)

