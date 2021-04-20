Where are you going?
Bader Farms Home Grown Produce

290 Changebridge Rd, Pine Brook, NJ 07058, USA
Website
| +1 973-227-0294
There's a Reason We Call It The Garden State Montville New Jersey United States

Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6:30pm

There's a Reason We Call It The Garden State

New Jersey: the land of the turnpike, Newark Liberty Airport, gateway to the Lincoln Tunnel, and butt of too many jokes and bad reality tv shows. But take a closer look and you'll see why so many people choose to brave the sniggers and live or visit here.

Only 35 miles from Manhattan, the Bader family has farmed in Montville for more than a hundred years, and each summer they set up shop to sell local produce, flowers, and honey. And you thought Georgia was where you went to get a good peach.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

