Bader Farms Home Grown Produce
290 Changebridge Rd, Pine Brook, NJ 07058, USA
| +1 973-227-0294
More info
Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 6:30pm
There's a Reason We Call It The Garden StateNew Jersey: the land of the turnpike, Newark Liberty Airport, gateway to the Lincoln Tunnel, and butt of too many jokes and bad reality tv shows. But take a closer look and you'll see why so many people choose to brave the sniggers and live or visit here.
Only 35 miles from Manhattan, the Bader family has farmed in Montville for more than a hundred years, and each summer they set up shop to sell local produce, flowers, and honey. And you thought Georgia was where you went to get a good peach.