Bad Mergentheim
The spa town of Bad Mergentheim is a wonderful getaway for health and history fans alike. Set in the heart of the Tauber Valley, directly on the Romantic Road, it features a world-renowned medical infrastructure, making it one of the most significant towns of its kind in this part of Germany. The spa park itself–spanning nearly 35 acres—is home to everything from a Japanese garden with a granite bridge and illuminated waterfalls to a massive rose garden and even a sound garden where visitors can listen to classical music and natural birdsong. The main spa offers a Kneipp pool, natural mineral springs, and a café set in a circular glass building. Also on-site is a large concert shell that hosts daily shows and plenty of other activities, both active and relaxing.